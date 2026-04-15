Trade TriMas Corp - TRS CFD

What is TriMas Corp (TRS)?

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company engaged in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered products and components. Its operations span multiple segments including packaging, aerospace, energy, and engineered fastening solutions. TriMas provides specialized products such as dispensing systems, aerospace components, and industrial fasteners that serve a variety of end markets. The company focuses on innovation, quality, and customer service to support manufacturing and industrial applications. TriMas operates manufacturing facilities and sales offices globally, catering to original equipment manufacturers and distributors. Its diversified portfolio allows it to address the needs of different industries, leveraging engineering capabilities and operational efficiencies.

TriMas Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market participation, TriMas Corp's current price being $37.54. The session has seen a low of $37.21 and a high of $38.55, with a daily change percentage of -3.7988%.

FAQ: TriMas Corp (TRS)

What is the current price of TRS stock?

The last traded price is $37.54.

Does TRS pay dividends?

TriMas Corp pays dividends.

Does TRS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

TriMas Corp operates in the UAE through distributors without a registered office or subsidiary.

What is TRS best known for?

TriMas Corp is most famous for its diversified industrial products including packaging and engineered components.

What assets are typically shown together with TRS?

Commonly shown alongside TRS: ON Semiconductor, Moody's, AbbVie