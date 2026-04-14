Trade ON Semiconductor Corporation - ON CFD

What is ON Semiconductor (ON)?

ON Semiconductor Corporation is a global supplier of semiconductor components and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of products, including power management devices, analog integrated circuits, sensors, and custom devices for various applications. ON Semiconductor serves industries such as automotive, industrial, communications, consumer electronics, and computing. Its product portfolio supports energy-efficient solutions, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The company emphasizes innovation in semiconductor technology to address evolving market demands. ON Semiconductor operates manufacturing facilities and design centers worldwide, focusing on delivering integrated solutions that enhance performance and reduce power consumption.

ON Semiconductor Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market flow, with ON Semiconductor currently at $71.66. Prices have ranged between $70.64 and $72.43 today, with a daily change of +1.2692%.

FAQ: ON Semiconductor (ON)

What is the current price of ON stock?

ON Semiconductor's current price is $71.66.

Does ON pay dividends?

ON Semiconductor pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does ON have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ON Semiconductor has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is ON best known for?

ON Semiconductor is most famous for its semiconductor and sensor solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with ON?

Commonly shown alongside ON: MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, Option Care Health Inc, ProShares Ultra Silver