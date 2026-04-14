Trade ProShares Ultra Silver - AGQ CFD

What is ProShares Ultra Silver (AGQ)?

ProShares Ultra Silver is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to provide leveraged exposure to the daily performance of silver prices. It seeks to deliver twice the daily return of its underlying benchmark, which tracks the price movements of silver bullion. The fund achieves this leverage through the use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps. As a financial product, it is intended for investors seeking amplified exposure to silver price fluctuations over short periods. The fund's performance can differ significantly from the underlying asset over longer holding periods due to daily rebalancing and compounding effects.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading flows, with ProShares Ultra Silver priced at $132.03. The day's range has spanned from $126.15 to $132.19, showing a daily move of +10.6675%.

FAQ: ProShares Ultra Silver (AGQ)

What is the current price of AGQ stock?

The current price is $132.03.

Does AGQ pay dividends?

ProShares Ultra Silver does not pay dividends.

Does AGQ have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ProShares Ultra Silver does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is AGQ best known for?

ProShares Ultra Silver is most famous for offering leveraged exposure to silver prices.

What assets are typically shown together with AGQ?

Commonly shown alongside AGQ: Telia, Unicredit, Tompkins Financial Corp