Trade Public Storage - PSA CFD

What is Public Storage (PSA)?

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in self-storage services. Founded in 1972, the company operates a network of storage facilities across the United States and Europe, providing storage units for personal and business use. Its facilities accommodate a variety of storage needs, including household goods, business inventory, and vehicles. Public Storage's business model focuses on property acquisition, development, and management, emphasizing location accessibility and security features. The company is recognized as one of the largest self-storage providers globally, with a significant portfolio of properties. Its operations include leasing storage units, maintaining facility upkeep, and offering customer service to tenants. Public Storage contributes to the real estate sector by providing flexible storage solutions that cater to diverse customer requirements. The company’s structure as a REIT allows it to focus on real estate assets while distributing income to investors. It plays a prominent role in the self-storage industry through its extensive property holdings and operational expertise.

Public Storage Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market movements as Public Storage trades at $297.05. The price range observed today is between $294.4 and $302.5, with a daily change of -2.5533%.

FAQ: Public Storage (PSA)

What is the current price of PSA stock?

Public Storage's current share price is $297.05.

Does PSA pay dividends?

Public Storage pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does PSA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Public Storage does not maintain an official presence in the UAE and operates via partners or distributors.

What is PSA best known for?

Public Storage is most famous for its self-storage rental facilities.

What assets are typically shown together with PSA?

Commonly shown alongside PSA: PetroChina, Essa Pharma Inc, Weis Markets Inc