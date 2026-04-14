Trade Northrop Grumman - NOC CFD

What is Northrop (NOC)?

Northrop Grumman Corporation is an American aerospace and defense technology company. It specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of advanced systems and products for government and commercial customers. The company operates across multiple segments, including aerospace systems, mission systems, and defense systems. Its portfolio includes aircraft, space systems, autonomous systems, cybersecurity, and missile defense technologies. Northrop Grumman is a key contractor for the United States Department of Defense and other allied nations, contributing to national security and defense capabilities. The company is involved in various space exploration initiatives and defense modernization programs. It emphasizes innovation in engineering and technology to address complex challenges in aerospace and defense sectors.

Northrop Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market momentum, as Northrop stands at $679.29. Its price oscillated between $674.27 and $681.25 with a daily move of -0.1679%.

FAQ: Northrop (NOC)

What is the current price of NOC stock?

Northrop's current trading price is $679.29.

Does NOC pay dividends?

Northrop does pay dividends to its investors.

Does NOC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Northrop Grumman has a registered presence in the UAE but no official regional office.

What is NOC best known for?

Northrop is most famous for its aerospace and defense technology products.

What assets are typically shown together with NOC?

Commonly shown alongside NOC: Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd - ADR, James Fisher and Sons