Trade James Fisher and Sons PLC - FSJ CFD

What is James Fisher and Sons (FSJ)?

James Fisher and Sons is a UK-based company providing marine engineering and support services. It operates across various sectors including oil and gas, defense, renewables, and shipping. The company's services encompass marine logistics, engineering solutions, subsea operations, and environmental services. James Fisher and Sons serves a global client base, offering specialized expertise in offshore and maritime environments. Its operations include vessel management, engineering maintenance, and technical consultancy. The company focuses on delivering safety-critical and technically complex services, often in challenging operational conditions. It operates within the maritime and engineering services industry, with a commitment to innovation and operational excellence. James Fisher and Sons' business model integrates service delivery with asset management to support clients' operational needs across multiple marine sectors.

James Fisher and Sons Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market movements, as James Fisher and Sons trades at £4.7447. The intraday range lies between £4.6253 and £4.8051 with a daily percentage change of -3.7419%.

FAQ: James Fisher and Sons (FSJ)

What is the current price of FSJ stock?

The current trading price is £4.7447.

Does FSJ pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does FSJ have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

James Fisher and Sons has no official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through distributors.

What is FSJ best known for?

James Fisher and Sons is most famous for marine engineering and environmental services.

What assets are typically shown together with FSJ?

Commonly shown alongside FSJ: Cassava Sciences Inc, Nordic Semiconductor ASA, Standard Motor Products Inc