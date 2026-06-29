Trade Jefferies Financial Group Inc - JEF

What is Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc is a diversified financial services company engaged in investment banking, capital markets, asset management, and wealth management. It provides advisory services, underwriting, sales and trading, and research across various asset classes. The company serves corporate, institutional, and government clients globally. Its investment banking division offers mergers and acquisitions advisory, restructuring, and capital raising services. The capital markets segment includes equity and fixed income sales and trading activities. Jefferies Financial Group also manages investment funds and provides wealth management solutions to high-net-worth individuals. The company operates through multiple subsidiaries and maintains a presence in key financial centers worldwide. It competes with other global investment banks and financial institutions. The firm emphasizes risk management and regulatory compliance in its operations.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading range for Critical Metals Corp, currently at $48.92. Price fluctuations have occurred between $48.41 and $51.86, with a daily percentage change of -6.2536%.

FAQ: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

What is the current price of JEF stock?

The current trading price is $48.92.

Does JEF pay dividends?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does JEF have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc maintains a registered presence in the UAE through a subsidiary located in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is JEF best known for?

The company is most famous for its diversified financial services and investment banking operations.

What assets are typically shown together with JEF?

Commonly shown alongside JEF: SECOM CO., LTD., Boeing Co, Southwest