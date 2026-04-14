Trade Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha - 9101 CFD

What is Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (9101)?

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, commonly known as NYK Line, is a Japanese shipping company providing a wide range of maritime transportation services. The company operates container ships, bulk carriers, tankers, and car carriers, facilitating global trade and logistics. NYK Line also offers logistics solutions, including air and land transportation, warehousing, and supply chain management. The company focuses on safety, environmental sustainability, and technological innovation in its operations. It maintains a global network of offices and subsidiaries to support international shipping and logistics services across multiple industries.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by present market movements, with Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha currently at ¥6125.1. The session range extends from ¥6035.3 to ¥6144.9, reflecting a daily change percentage of +0.0671%.

FAQ: Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (9101)

What is the current price of 9101 stock?

The current price stands at ¥6125.1.

Does 9101 pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 9101 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a regional office in Dubai Maritime City, UAE.

What is 9101 best known for?

The company is most famous for its shipping and logistics services.

What assets are typically shown together with 9101?

Commonly shown alongside 9101: Firefly Aerospace Inc., Euronext, Alexander's Inc