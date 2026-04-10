Trade Alexander's Inc - ALX CFD

What is Alexander's Inc (ALX)?

Alexander's Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily engaged in the ownership, management, and development of commercial properties. The company focuses on high-quality retail and office spaces, predominantly located in the New York metropolitan area. Established in the early 20th century, Alexander's Inc has a long-standing presence in the real estate sector, with a portfolio that includes flagship properties and mixed-use developments. The company generates revenue through leasing activities and property management services. Its operations emphasize maintaining and enhancing property value through strategic acquisitions, redevelopment, and tenant relationships. Alexander's Inc is recognized for its concentrated geographic focus and its role in urban commercial real estate markets. The company operates within a competitive industry characterized by fluctuating market conditions, regulatory considerations, and evolving tenant demands. Its business model reflects a combination of asset management and real estate investment strategies aimed at long-term growth and income generation.

Alexander's Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market transactions, with Stifel Financial Corp at $248.27. The stock's intraday spread extends from $241.53 to $248.05, resulting in a daily change of +0.2691%.

FAQ: Alexander's Inc (ALX)

What is the current price of ALX stock?

The last traded price is $248.27.

Does ALX pay dividends?

Alexander's Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ALX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Alexander's Inc does not maintain an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners and distributors.

What is ALX best known for?

The company is most famous for its real estate investment and management services.

What assets are typically shown together with ALX?

Commonly shown alongside ALX: Calumet Inc, KRUK SA, Nextera Energy