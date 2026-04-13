Trade Firefly Aerospace Inc. - FLY CFD

What is Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY)?

Firefly Aerospace Inc. is an aerospace manufacturer and small satellite launch service provider. The company focuses on developing launch vehicles designed to deliver payloads to orbit efficiently and cost-effectively. Firefly Aerospace aims to serve commercial, civil, and defense markets by offering flexible launch solutions tailored to small and medium-sized satellites. Its technology development includes propulsion systems, rocket engines, and spacecraft components. The firm operates within the competitive space launch industry, which is characterized by rapid innovation and increasing demand for satellite deployment. Firefly Aerospace’s activities contribute to the expanding commercial space sector and the broader utilization of space-based technologies.

Firefly Aerospace Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading trends, with Accelerant Holdings standing at $38.74. Its price has fluctuated within the range of $36.35 to $39.57, reflecting a daily change of +4.3582%.

FAQ: Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY)

What is the current price of FLY stock?

The current stock price is $38.74.

Does FLY pay dividends?

Firefly Aerospace Inc does not pay dividends.

Does FLY have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Firefly Aerospace Inc operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office.

What is FLY best known for?

Firefly Aerospace Inc is most famous for developing small and medium-sized launch vehicles.

What assets are typically shown together with FLY?

Commonly shown alongside FLY: Hensoldt AG, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc, Exponent Inc