Trade Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation - 9432 CFD

What is Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (9432)?

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation is a Japanese telecommunications company providing a range of services including fixed-line and mobile communications, internet, and data centers. The company operates through multiple segments such as regional communications, long-distance and international communications, and network services. It offers infrastructure and solutions for both individual and corporate customers. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone invests in research and development to advance telecommunications technologies and expand network capabilities. The company has a significant presence in Japan and international markets, contributing to the development of communication infrastructure.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading activity, with Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation at ¥152.36. The price has fluctuated between ¥151.94 and ¥152.84, marking a daily change of -0.3931%.

FAQ: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (9432)

What is the current price of 9432 stock?

The current share price is ¥152.36.

Does 9432 pay dividends?

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does 9432 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company has a registered presence in the UAE but does not maintain an official regional office or subsidiary in locations such as DIFC or Dubai Internet City.

What is 9432 best known for?

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation is most famous for its telecommunications services and infrastructure.

What assets are typically shown together with 9432?

Commonly shown alongside 9432: Codexis, Zscaler, iShares MSCI Qatar ETF