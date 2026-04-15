Trade iShares MSCI Qatar ETF - QAT CFD

What is iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT)?

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Qatar IMI 10/40 Index. This fund offers exposure to publicly traded companies domiciled in Qatar, covering various sectors of the Qatari economy. It is structured to track the performance of Qatari equities, including large, mid, and small-cap companies. The fund is managed by BlackRock, a global investment management corporation. It serves as a vehicle for investors seeking to gain diversified access to the Qatari stock market, which is influenced by the country's energy sector, financial services, and other industries. The ETF operates by holding a portfolio of securities that replicate the underlying index, aiming to reflect the overall market performance of Qatar. It is commonly used by investors for portfolio diversification and to gain exposure to the economic developments within Qatar.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live activity in the iShares MSCI Qatar ETF, which trades at $19.49. The ETF has moved within a daily range from $19.16 to $19.33, reflecting a percentage change of +0.313%.

FAQ: iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT)

What is the current price of QAT stock?

The current price is $19.49.

Does QAT pay dividends?

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF does not pay dividends.

Does QAT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The ETF does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and is accessed via partners or distributors.

What is QAT best known for?

The ETF is most famous for providing exposure to the Qatari equity market.

What assets are typically shown together with QAT?

Commonly shown alongside QAT: Rocket Companies, Inc., Heineken Holding N.V., Bank Millennium SA