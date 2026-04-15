Trade Rocket Companies, Inc. - RKT CFD

What is Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT)?

Rocket Companies, Inc. is a holding company primarily engaged in the mortgage lending and financial services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company offers home loan origination, refinancing, and related services to consumers. It utilizes technology-driven platforms to streamline the mortgage process, providing digital tools for application, underwriting, and closing. Rocket Companies serves a broad customer base across the United States, aiming to simplify access to home financing. Its operations also include real estate services and other financial products connected to homeownership.

Rocket Companies, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, with Rocket Companies, Inc. currently trading at $15.45. Price levels have fluctuated between $15.09 and $15.63, with a daily change of +0.1304%.

FAQ: Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT)

What is the current price of RKT stock?

The latest trading price is $15.45.

Does RKT pay dividends?

Rocket Companies, Inc. does not pay dividends.

Does RKT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Rocket Companies, Inc. operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors without a direct office or subsidiary.

What is RKT best known for?

The company is most famous for its online mortgage lending platform.

What assets are typically shown together with RKT?

Commonly shown alongside RKT: WuXi Biologics, Investec, Fuchs Se