Trade Zscaler, Inc. - ZS CFD

What is Zscaler (ZS)?

Zscaler is a global cloud security company that provides internet security, web security, and cloud security services. The company specializes in delivering secure access to applications and data for enterprises through a cloud-native platform. Its services include secure web gateways, cloud firewall, sandboxing, data loss prevention, and zero trust network access. Zscaler's platform is designed to enable secure digital transformation by protecting users, devices, and applications regardless of location. The company serves a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, financial services, and government sectors. It operates on a subscription-based model, offering scalable security solutions that replace traditional on-premises hardware appliances. Zscaler's architecture emphasizes a distributed, multi-tenant cloud infrastructure that inspects all traffic inline in real-time. This approach aims to improve security posture while supporting remote work and cloud adoption trends. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California, and has a global presence with offices and customers worldwide.

Zscaler Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current intraday activity for Zscaler, trading at $121.72. The price range today extends from $120.68 to $125.87, with a daily percentage move of -0.9465%.

FAQ: Zscaler (ZS)

What is the current price of ZS stock?

Zscaler is currently trading at $121.72.

Does ZS pay dividends?

Zscaler does not pay dividends.

Does ZS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Zscaler operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is ZS best known for?

Zscaler is most famous for its cloud security platform.

What assets are typically shown together with ZS?

Commonly shown alongside ZS: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Hellenic Telecommunications Or, Vistra Energy