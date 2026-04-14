Trade Newell Brands - NWL CFD

What is Newell (NWL)?

Newell Brands Inc. is an American consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of products spanning multiple categories such as writing instruments, home appliances, cookware, and outdoor equipment. The company operates through various well-known brands, providing a wide range of household and personal care products. Newell's business model focuses on brand management, product innovation, and distribution across global markets. The company serves both retail and commercial customers, leveraging extensive supply chain capabilities and marketing strategies. Newell has undergone various acquisitions and divestitures to streamline its operations and focus on core product areas. Its headquarters are located in the United States, and it maintains a significant presence in North America and international markets. The company emphasizes sustainability and corporate responsibility in its operations, aiming to reduce environmental impact and promote ethical business practices. Newell's organizational structure supports its broad product offerings and facilitates responsiveness to consumer trends and market demands.

Newell Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading movements, as Newell trades at $4.04. The session has seen prices range from $3.81 to $4.01, reflecting a daily percentage shift of +4.1885%.

FAQ: Newell (NWL)

What is the current price of NWL stock?

Newell's current trading price is $4.04.

Does NWL pay dividends?

Newell pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable) to shareholders.

Does NWL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Newell operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is NWL best known for?

Newell is most famous for its wide range of consumer and commercial products including household goods and writing instruments.

What assets are typically shown together with NWL?

Commonly shown alongside NWL: Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF, Impax Environmental Markets plc, World Kinect Corp