Trade National Retail Properties Reit - NNN CFD

What is National Retail Prop (NNN)?

National Retail Properties is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing retail properties across the United States. The company specializes in single-tenant retail real estate, primarily net leased to tenants in various retail sectors. Its portfolio includes properties leased to national and regional retailers, providing stable income streams through long-term leases. National Retail Properties operates with a strategy emphasizing diversification across geographic locations and tenant industries to mitigate risk. The company is known for its conservative financial management and consistent dividend payments. It engages in property acquisitions, dispositions, and asset management to optimize portfolio performance. The firm’s business model centers on generating income through real estate investments, catering to investors seeking exposure to retail real estate markets. National Retail Properties is structured as a publicly traded real estate investment trust, adhering to regulatory requirements governing REITs in the United States.

National Retail Prop Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading activity, with National Retail Prop currently at $44.11. The intraday range has fluctuated between $43.24 and $44.15, reflecting a daily change of +0.9618%.

FAQ: National Retail Prop (NNN)

What is the current price of NNN stock?

The current price is $44.11.

Does NNN pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does NNN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is NNN best known for?

National Retail Prop is most famous for its extensive portfolio of retail real estate properties.

What assets are typically shown together with NNN?

Commonly shown alongside NNN: Griffon Corp, iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc