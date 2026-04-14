Trade Makita Corporation - 6586 CFD

What is Makita Corporation (6586)?

Makita Corporation is a Japanese multinational company specializing in the manufacture and distribution of power tools. Established in 1915, the company has developed a broad product portfolio that includes cordless and corded power tools, outdoor power equipment, and industrial tools. Makita serves a wide range of industries such as construction, woodworking, and metalworking. The company is recognized for its emphasis on innovation, quality, and durability in its products. With a global presence, Makita operates manufacturing facilities and sales offices across multiple continents, supporting a diverse customer base. Its research and development efforts focus on advancing battery technology, improving tool performance, and enhancing user safety. Over the years, Makita has established itself as a key player in the power tool industry, competing with other major manufacturers worldwide. The company’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility is reflected in its efforts to reduce energy consumption and minimize waste throughout its operations.

Makita Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, as Makita Corporation reaches ¥5528.3. The intraday low and high have been ¥5495.7 and ¥5618.6, respectively, with a daily percentage change of +0.1874%.

FAQ: Makita Corporation (6586)

What is the current price of 6586 stock?

The current price stands at ¥5528.3.

Does 6586 pay dividends?

Makita Corporation pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 6586 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Makita Corporation operates in the UAE through local partners without an official office or subsidiary presence.

What is 6586 best known for?

The company is most famous for manufacturing power tools and outdoor equipment.

What assets are typically shown together with 6586?

Commonly shown alongside 6586: First Bancorp/Southern Pines NC, JB Hi-Fi Limited, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF