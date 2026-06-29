Trade Kohl'S - KSS

What is Kohl's (KSS)?

Kohl's Corporation is an American department store retail chain headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Founded in 1962, the company operates a chain of department stores offering a wide range of products including clothing, footwear, bedding, furniture, jewelry, beauty products, and housewares. Kohl's serves a broad customer base through its physical stores located primarily in suburban areas across the United States, as well as through its e-commerce platform. The company focuses on providing value through a combination of private label and national brands. Kohl's has developed a loyalty program and various promotional strategies aimed at enhancing customer engagement. The retailer has also pursued initiatives related to sustainability, including efforts to reduce environmental impact and promote responsible sourcing. Kohl's operates in a competitive retail environment alongside other department stores and specialty retailers. The company’s business model emphasizes convenience, product assortment, and customer service to maintain its position in the mid-tier retail market.

Kohl's Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, with Kohl's currently trading at $18.53. Price fluctuations have ranged between $18.62 and $19.31, reflecting a daily change of +1.056%.

FAQ: Kohl's (KSS)

What is the current price of KSS stock?

Kohl's last price is $18.53.

Does KSS pay dividends?

Kohl's pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does KSS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Kohl's has no official regional office in the UAE and operates through distributors.

What is KSS best known for?

Kohl's is most famous for its department store retail operations.

What assets are typically shown together with KSS?

Commonly shown alongside KSS: Voyager Technologies Inc, BB Biotech, Ghitha Holding PJSC