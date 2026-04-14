Trade JTEKT Corporation - 6473 CFD

What is JTEKT Corporation (6473)?

JTEKT Corporation is a Japanese company specializing in the manufacture and sale of automotive components, machine tools, and bearings. Established through the merger of Koyo Seiko Co., Ltd. and Toyoda Machine Works, Ltd., the company operates across multiple sectors including automotive steering systems, driveline components, and industrial machinery. JTEKT's product portfolio includes power steering systems, bearings, and various types of machine tools used in manufacturing processes. The company serves a global customer base, supplying parts to automotive manufacturers and industrial clients worldwide. JTEKT emphasizes technological innovation and quality in its production processes, contributing to advancements in automotive safety and efficiency as well as industrial automation. Its operations encompass research and development, manufacturing, and sales, with a focus on integrating cutting-edge technology into its products. The company is recognized for its contributions to the automotive and industrial sectors, maintaining a significant presence in markets across Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

JTEKT Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading activity, with JTEKT Corporation currently at ¥1749.4. During the session, it has moved between ¥1740.5 and ¥1761.8, with a daily change of +0.2587%.

FAQ: JTEKT Corporation (6473)

What is the current price of 6473 stock?

The current trading price is ¥1749.4.

Does 6473 pay dividends?

JTEKT Corporation pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 6473 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

JTEKT Corporation has a registered presence in the UAE through its regional office in Dubai Internet City.

What is 6473 best known for?

JTEKT Corporation is most famous for manufacturing automotive components and machine tools.

What assets are typically shown together with 6473?

Commonly shown alongside 6473: Tuas Limited, JPMorgan Global Equity Multi-Factor UCITS ETF, Nufarm