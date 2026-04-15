Trade Nufarm - NUFau CFD

What is Nufarm (NUFau)?

Nufarm is an Australian agricultural chemical company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of crop protection products and seeds. The company provides herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and seed treatments to support agricultural productivity and crop health. Nufarm operates globally, serving farmers, distributors, and agribusinesses across multiple regions. Its product portfolio addresses a variety of crops and pest management needs, integrating research and development to innovate in agricultural solutions. The company focuses on sustainable farming practices and regulatory compliance within the agrochemical industry. Nufarm’s operations include manufacturing facilities, research centers, and distribution networks to support its global market presence.

Nufarm Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, as Nufarm holds at A$2.48. The price has fluctuated within the range of A$2.42 to A$2.59, accompanied by a daily change percentage of +10.8108%.

FAQ: Nufarm (NUFau)

What is the current price of NUFau stock?

Nufarm is currently priced at A$2.48.

Does NUFau pay dividends?

Nufarm pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does NUFau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Nufarm does not maintain an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is NUFau best known for?

Nufarm is most famous for its agricultural chemicals and crop protection products.

What assets are typically shown together with NUFau?

Commonly shown alongside NUFau: Croda International plc, Dollar Tree, Jones Lang LaSalle