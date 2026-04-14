Trade Tuas Limited - TUAau CFD

What is Tuas Limited (TUAau)?

Tuas Limited is an Australian investment company with a diversified portfolio across various sectors. The company focuses on long-term capital growth and income generation through strategic investments in listed and unlisted entities. Tuas Limited's investment approach involves identifying opportunities in industries such as technology, healthcare, and resources, aiming to create value for shareholders. The company manages its portfolio actively, balancing risk and return while maintaining a commitment to corporate governance and transparency. Tuas Limited operates with a focus on sustainable investment practices and seeks to participate in businesses that demonstrate growth potential and sound management. Its investment activities contribute to the broader financial markets by supporting emerging and established companies.

Tuas Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading, with Tuas Limited priced at A$5.936. It has experienced a daily range between A$5.924 and A$6.083, reflecting a daily percentage change of -0.3353%.

FAQ: Tuas Limited (TUAau)

What is the current price of TUAau stock?

The last traded price is A$5.936.

Does TUAau pay dividends?

The company does not pay dividends.

Does TUAau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Tuas Limited operates through partners and distributors in the UAE and does not maintain an official office or subsidiary there.

What is TUAau best known for?

Tuas Limited is most famous for its integrated logistics and supply chain services.

What assets are typically shown together with TUAau?

Commonly shown alongside TUAau: Pagegroup, Kingsway Financial Services Inc, Renishaw