Trade Kingsway Financial Services Inc - KFS

What is Kingsway Financial Services Inc (KFS)?

Kingsway Financial Services Inc is a financial services company specializing in insurance and reinsurance operations. The company provides a range of insurance products, including life insurance, health insurance, and annuities, catering to diverse customer needs. It operates through various subsidiaries and affiliates, focusing on underwriting, risk management, and investment activities. Kingsway Financial Services aims to maintain a balanced portfolio by engaging in both primary insurance and reinsurance markets. The company’s business model involves acquiring and managing insurance-related assets and liabilities, often targeting niche markets or specialized insurance sectors. It emphasizes prudent risk assessment and capital management to ensure long-term financial stability. Kingsway Financial Services also participates in investment activities related to its insurance operations, managing fixed income securities and other financial instruments. The company operates within regulatory frameworks applicable to insurance and financial services, adhering to compliance and reporting standards. Its organizational structure supports a combination of underwriting expertise and investment management to sustain its operations.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest movements in Kenon Holdings Ltd/Singapore, with the current price at $10.43. Throughout the day, it has moved between $9.87 and $10.51, showing a daily change percentage of +5.0302%.

FAQ: Kingsway Financial Services Inc (KFS)

What is the current price of KFS stock?

Kingsway Financial Services Inc's last price is $10.43.

Does KFS pay dividends?

Kingsway Financial Services Inc does not pay dividends.

Does KFS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Kingsway Financial Services Inc operates via partners in the UAE and has no direct regional office or subsidiary.

What is KFS best known for?

Kingsway Financial Services Inc is most famous for its insurance and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with KFS?

Commonly shown alongside KFS: Sociedad Quimica y Minera, Canadian Railway, Broken Hill Mines Limited