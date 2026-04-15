Trade Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. - SQM CFD

What is Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM)?

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. is a Chilean chemical company primarily engaged in the production and distribution of specialty chemicals and industrial minerals. It is a leading global supplier of lithium, potassium, and iodine, serving industries such as energy storage, agriculture, and electronics. The company operates mining and chemical processing facilities, extracting raw materials and refining them into marketable products. Its lithium products are critical components in batteries for electric vehicles and portable electronics. Sociedad Química y Minera also produces fertilizers and other chemical compounds used in various industrial applications. The company maintains operations in multiple countries, integrating mining, processing, and sales activities. It emphasizes sustainable resource management and technological innovation in its production processes. Sociedad Química y Minera plays a significant role in the global supply chain for key chemical elements.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session fluctuations, with Sociedad Quimica y Minera trading at $87.72. The intraday price movement spans from $86.79 to $89.63, reflecting a daily change of -1.7887%.

FAQ: Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM)

What is the current price of SQM stock?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera's current price is $87.72.

Does SQM pay dividends?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does SQM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera operates in the UAE via partners and distributors only.

What is SQM best known for?

The company is most famous for its production of lithium, potassium nitrate, and other specialty chemicals.

What assets are typically shown together with SQM?

Commonly shown alongside SQM: Aegon, AvalonBay, Lenovo