Trade Avalonbay Communities - AVB CFD

What is AvalonBay (AVB)?

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, redevelopment, acquisition, and management of multifamily residential communities in the United States. The company focuses primarily on high-barrier-to-entry markets, including urban and suburban locations along the East Coast, West Coast, and the New York metropolitan area. AvalonBay's portfolio consists of a diverse range of apartment communities, catering to various demographic groups and income levels. The company emphasizes sustainable building practices and community-oriented amenities in its developments. Founded in the early 1990s, AvalonBay has grown through strategic acquisitions and development projects, establishing itself as a significant player in the residential real estate sector. Its operations include property management services aimed at maintaining high occupancy rates and tenant satisfaction. AvalonBay's business model is centered on generating stable, long-term cash flows through rental income and property appreciation, contributing to its position within the real estate investment industry.

AvalonBay Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active session trading, with AvalonBay currently at $169.81. The price fluctuated between $167.57 and $170.27 today, changing by +0.7955%.

FAQ: AvalonBay (AVB)

What is the current price of AVB stock?

AvalonBay is priced at $169.81 today.

Does AVB pay dividends?

AvalonBay pays dividends to its investors.

Does AVB have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

AvalonBay does not maintain a regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through third-party partners.

What is AVB best known for?

AvalonBay is most famous for developing and managing residential apartment communities.

What assets are typically shown together with AVB?

Commonly shown alongside AVB: BT Group PLC, China Vanke, BP PLC - USD