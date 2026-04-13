HomeMarketsSharesCanadian National Railway

Trade Canadian National Railway - CNI CFD

110.51+0.45%
The chart shows the CNI stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 110.51, a high of 110.34, and a low of 109.54.
Sell

110.38

Buy

110.51

0.13
Low: 109.54High: 110.34
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.13
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021457 %
(-$4.29)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02146%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000765 %
(-$0.15)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00076%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close109.98
Open109.84
1-Year Change10.16%
Day's Range109.54 - 110.34

Trade Canadian National Railway - CNI CFD

What is Canadian Railway (CNI)?

Canadian National Railway Company is a major North American transportation and logistics company headquartered in Canada. It operates an extensive rail network that spans Canada and the United States, providing freight transportation services across various industries including automotive, agriculture, energy, and manufacturing. The company manages a diverse portfolio of cargo, ranging from raw materials to finished goods, facilitating cross-border trade and commerce. Its infrastructure includes thousands of miles of track, numerous rail yards, and intermodal terminals, supporting efficient and reliable rail operations. The company plays a significant role in the continent's supply chain by connecting ports, industrial centers, and markets. It is recognized for its commitment to safety, operational efficiency, and environmental stewardship within the rail industry. The company also invests in technology and innovation to enhance service quality and network capacity. As one of the largest rail operators in North America, it contributes substantially to economic development and transportation infrastructure.

Canadian Railway Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by session trading activity, with Canadian Railway currently trading at $110.51. Price movements have spanned from $108.48 to $110.38 today, resulting in a daily change of +0.2727%.

FAQ: Canadian Railway (CNI)

What is the current price of CNI stock?

The latest price recorded is $110.51.

Does CNI pay dividends?

Canadian Railway pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does CNI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Canadian Railway has a registered presence in the UAE through a regional office in Dubai.

What is CNI best known for?

The company is most famous for freight and passenger rail transportation services.

What assets are typically shown together with CNI?

Commonly shown alongside CNI: Pennon, CoreWeave Inc., Coinbase Global Inc

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