Trade iShares Trust - iShares Select Dividend ETF - DVY CFD

What is iShares Trust - iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)?

iShares Trust - iShares Select Dividend ETF is an exchange-traded fund managed by BlackRock, designed to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index. The fund focuses on high dividend-paying U.S. equities, selecting companies based on dividend yield, dividend growth, and other financial metrics. It offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of established companies with a history of consistent dividend payments. The ETF is structured to track the performance of its underlying index by holding a representative sample of its components. It is commonly used by investors seeking income through dividends while maintaining exposure to the U.S. equity market. The fund's methodology emphasizes dividend sustainability and financial health, aiming to balance income generation with risk management. It is one of several dividend-focused ETFs available in the market, catering to those with income-oriented investment strategies.

iShares Trust - iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, with iShares Trust - iShares Select Dividend ETF trading at $151.97. Throughout the session, it ranged from $151 to $152.07, reflecting a daily percentage change of -0.2953%.

FAQ: iShares Trust - iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

What is the current price of DVY stock?

The last traded price is $151.97.

Does DVY pay dividends?

iShares Select Dividend ETF pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does DVY have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

iShares Trust operates in the UAE through partners and does not have a registered office or subsidiary.

What is DVY best known for?

The ETF is most famous for focusing on high dividend yielding U.S. stocks.

What assets are typically shown together with DVY?

Commonly shown alongside DVY: Pentair, National Health Investors Inc, McGraw