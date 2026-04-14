Trade National Health Investors Inc - NHI CFD

What is National Health Investors Inc (NHI)?

National Health Investors Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the healthcare sector in the United States. The company primarily invests in senior housing and healthcare properties, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, and medical office buildings. It generates revenue through leasing arrangements with healthcare operators, providing a stable income stream supported by long-term leases. The company’s portfolio is diversified across various healthcare property types and geographic locations, aiming to mitigate risk and capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population. National Health Investors Inc operates within a regulatory environment that influences healthcare services and real estate management. Its business model emphasizes partnerships with experienced healthcare operators to maintain property occupancy and operational efficiency. The company’s activities contribute to the availability of healthcare infrastructure, supporting services for elderly and medically dependent populations. As a REIT, it is subject to specific tax regulations that require distribution of a significant portion of taxable income to shareholders.

National Health Investors Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by price movements during the session, with HNI Corp trading at $85.02. Throughout the day, prices ranged from $83.65 to $85.27, showing a daily change of -0.4927%.

FAQ: National Health Investors Inc (NHI)

What is the current price of NHI stock?

The current price stands at $85.02.

Does NHI pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does NHI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

National Health Investors Inc operates in the UAE only through partners and does not have an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is NHI best known for?

The company is most famous for investing in healthcare real estate properties.

What assets are typically shown together with NHI?

Commonly shown alongside NHI: Jupiter Global Government Bond Active UCITS ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet UCITS ETF, Amundi Msci EM Asia UCITS ETF