Trade First Trust Dow Jones Internet UCITS ETF - FDN CFD

What is First Trust Dow Jones Internet UCITS ETF (FDN)?

First Trust Dow Jones Internet UCITS ETF is an exchange-traded fund that aims to track the performance of the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index. The fund provides exposure to companies that generate a significant portion of their revenue from the internet, including internet retail, media, services, and technology sectors. It offers investors a way to gain diversified access to the internet industry globally, focusing on firms involved in e-commerce, online advertising, cloud computing, and related digital services. The fund is structured as a UCITS-compliant vehicle, adhering to regulatory standards that facilitate cross-border distribution within certain jurisdictions. It is managed by First Trust, a financial services company specializing in ETFs and other investment products. The fund's portfolio typically includes a range of large-cap and mid-cap internet companies, reflecting the evolving landscape of the digital economy. Its investment approach emphasizes replicating the underlying index to provide returns aligned with the broader internet sector performance.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet UCITS ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market activity, with First Trust US Large Cap Core AlphaDEX UCITS ETF priced at £24.835. It has traded between £24.725 and £24.76 during the day, reflecting a daily percentage change of -0.4628%.

FAQ: First Trust Dow Jones Internet UCITS ETF (FDN)

What is the current price of FDN stock?

The latest market price is £24.835.

Does FDN pay dividends?

Dividends are distributed to shareholders as per the fund's policy.

Does FDN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company has no official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through local partners.

What is FDN best known for?

It is most famous for tracking the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index.

What assets are typically shown together with FDN?

Commonly shown alongside FDN: Futu Holdings Limited, Kinross Gold, Deckers Outdoor