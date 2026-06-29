Trade Kinross Gold - KGC

What is Kinross Gold (KGC)?

Kinross Gold Corporation is a Canadian-based gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of gold and other precious metals. The company operates mines and projects primarily in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia. Kinross Gold focuses on sustainable mining practices and aims to optimize its portfolio through operational efficiency and strategic acquisitions. Its activities include ore extraction, processing, and reclamation, with an emphasis on environmental responsibility and community engagement. The company also invests in exploration to identify new mineral reserves and extend the life of its existing mines. Kinross Gold is recognized for its commitment to health and safety standards within the mining industry.

Kinross Gold Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading, with Kinross Gold priced at $23.81. It has fluctuated from $23.9 to $24.79 during the session, showing a daily change of +1.1701%.

FAQ: Kinross Gold (KGC)

What is the current price of KGC stock?

The current price stands at $23.81.

Does KGC pay dividends?

Kinross Gold pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does KGC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Kinross Gold does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates primarily through partners and distributors.

What is KGC best known for?

Kinross Gold is most famous for its gold mining operations and production.

What assets are typically shown together with KGC?

Commonly shown alongside KGC: China Aviation, Zscaler, Emeco Holdings