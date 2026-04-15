Trade Pentair - PNR CFD

What is Pentair (PNR)?

Pentair plc is a diversified industrial company specializing in water treatment and sustainable solutions. It designs, manufactures, and markets products and systems that manage, treat, and transport water for residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural applications. The company's portfolio includes filtration systems, pumps, valves, and related equipment aimed at improving water quality and efficiency. Pentair operates globally, serving various market segments with a focus on innovation and environmental sustainability. Its business model integrates engineering and technology to address water challenges and support resource conservation. The company maintains a commitment to operational excellence, customer service, and compliance with environmental regulations.

Pentair Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market fluctuations, as Pentair trades at $88.65. Intraday, the price has ranged from $88.46 to $90.08, reflecting a change of -2.5%.

FAQ: Pentair (PNR)

What is the current price of PNR stock?

Pentair's stock is currently valued at $88.65.

Does PNR pay dividends?

Pentair distributes dividends to its investors via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PNR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Pentair has a registered presence in the UAE through a subsidiary located in Dubai Internet City.

What is PNR best known for?

Pentair is most famous for its water treatment and sustainable solutions products.

What assets are typically shown together with PNR?

Commonly shown alongside PNR: Sterling Infrastructure Inc, L&G Asia Pacific ex Japan Equity UCITS ETF, Core Scientific Inc