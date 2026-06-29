Trade Iron Mountain Incorporated - IRM

What is Iron Mountain (IRM)?

Iron Mountain is a global enterprise information management company specializing in records management, data backup and recovery, document management, and secure shredding services. The company provides physical and digital storage solutions to organizations seeking to protect and manage critical information. Iron Mountain operates a network of facilities worldwide, including secure warehouses and data centers designed to safeguard sensitive materials. Its services cater to a broad range of industries, including healthcare, legal, financial services, and government sectors. The company emphasizes compliance with regulatory requirements and data privacy standards. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Iron Mountain combines physical and digital information management to support clients’ operational and risk management needs.

Iron Mountain Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, with Iron Mountain priced at $128.7. It has moved between $129.09 and $132.45 today, exhibiting a daily change of +1.0086%.

FAQ: Iron Mountain (IRM)

What is the current price of IRM stock?

Iron Mountain's last price is $128.7.

Does IRM pay dividends?

Iron Mountain pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does IRM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Iron Mountain maintains a regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is IRM best known for?

Iron Mountain is most famous for its information management and storage services.

What assets are typically shown together with IRM?

Commonly shown alongside IRM: Car Group Ltd, Sodexo, Compass Minerals International Inc