Trade Compass Minerals International Inc - CMP CFD

What is Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP)?

Compass Minerals International Inc is a producer and marketer of essential minerals used in agriculture, consumer products, and industrial applications. Its product portfolio includes salt for de-icing and water conditioning, sulfate of potash for crop nutrition, and magnesium chloride. The company operates mining and production facilities in North America and internationally. Compass Minerals supplies products to customers in agriculture, road maintenance, water treatment, and other industries. Its operations involve extraction, processing, and distribution of mineral products. The company focuses on operational efficiency, environmental stewardship, and safety in its mining activities. Compass Minerals operates in markets influenced by weather conditions, commodity prices, and regulatory frameworks. It serves a diverse customer base with products critical to infrastructure maintenance and agricultural productivity.

Compass Minerals International Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations, with Clean Harbors Inc trading at $25.25. Its price has ranged between $24.15 and $25.08, reflecting a daily percentage change of +1.6207%.

FAQ: Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP)

What is the current price of CMP stock?

Compass Minerals International Inc is currently priced at $25.25.

Does CMP pay dividends?

Compass Minerals International Inc pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does CMP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Compass Minerals International Inc does not maintain an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners and distributors.

What is CMP best known for?

Compass Minerals International Inc is most famous for producing salt and mineral products.

What assets are typically shown together with CMP?

Commonly shown alongside CMP: Global X Dorsey Wright Thematic ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Comcast A