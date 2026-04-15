Trade Car Group Ltd - CARau CFD

What is Car Group Ltd (CARau)?

Car Group Ltd is an Australian automotive retail company engaged in the sale and servicing of new and used vehicles. The company operates a network of dealerships representing multiple automotive brands, providing sales, maintenance, and repair services to customers. Car Group Ltd offers financing options, parts, and accessories as part of its comprehensive automotive retail operations. It serves individual consumers and commercial clients, focusing on customer service and after-sales support. The company operates within the regulatory frameworks governing automotive sales and consumer protection, adapting to market trends and technological developments in the automotive industry.

Car Group Ltd Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by session fluctuations with Car Group Ltd priced at A$24.024. The daily trading range extends from A$23.726 to A$24.335, and the price reflects a change of +0.1678%.

FAQ: Car Group Ltd (CARau)

What is the current price of CARau stock?

The last traded price is A$24.024.

Does CARau pay dividends?

Car Group Ltd pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CARau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Car Group Ltd operates via distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is CARau best known for?

Car Group Ltd is most famous for its automotive retail and distribution services.

What assets are typically shown together with CARau?

Commonly shown alongside CARau: Hasbro, Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd., Thungela Resources Limited