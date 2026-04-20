Trade Hasbro, Inc. - HAS CFD

What is Hasbro (HAS)?

Hasbro is a multinational company specializing in the design, manufacture, and distribution of toys, games, and entertainment products. Established in the early 20th century, the company has grown to become one of the largest toy makers globally, with a diverse portfolio that includes action figures, board games, and licensed entertainment properties. Hasbro's business operations encompass multiple segments, including gaming, consumer products, and entertainment, with a focus on creating engaging experiences for children and families. The company collaborates with various media and entertainment entities to develop content based on its intellectual properties, which enhances brand visibility and consumer engagement. Hasbro's products are distributed worldwide through retail channels, e-commerce platforms, and partnerships. The company emphasizes innovation, quality, and safety in its product development processes, adhering to industry standards and regulations. Hasbro also engages in corporate social responsibility initiatives, including community outreach and sustainability efforts, reflecting its commitment to ethical business practices and social impact.

Hasbro Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the trading session, showing Hasbro at $95.08. Its intraday price has ranged between $94.87 and $96.72, with a daily percentage move of -2.173%.

FAQ: Hasbro (HAS)

What is the current price of HAS stock?

The current price stands at $95.08.

Does HAS pay dividends?

Hasbro pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does HAS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Hasbro operates through partners and distributors with no official office in the UAE.

What is HAS best known for?

The company is most famous for its toys, games, and entertainment franchises.

What assets are typically shown together with HAS?

Commonly shown alongside HAS: MinebeaMitsumi Inc., NIO Inc - ADR, Dno