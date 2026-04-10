Trade Dno - DNO CFD

What is Dno (DNO)?

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas exploration and production company with operations primarily focused in the Middle East and the North Sea. Established in the early 1970s, the company has developed a portfolio of upstream assets, including producing fields and exploration licenses. DNO's activities encompass exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, contributing to the energy sector through its resource extraction efforts. The company operates under a business model that emphasizes operational efficiency and cost management within challenging environments. DNO has engaged in various partnerships and joint ventures to enhance its exploration capabilities and expand its resource base. Its corporate structure supports a range of technical and engineering disciplines necessary for upstream oil and gas operations. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and maintains a workforce skilled in petroleum engineering, geology, and project management. DNO's strategic focus includes maintaining steady production levels and exploring new reserves to sustain long-term growth.

Dno Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, with Dno's price standing at kr18.9. Throughout the trading session, it ranged from kr18.68 to kr19.16, reflecting a change of -3.1942%.

FAQ: Dno (DNO)

What is the current price of DNO stock?

The current price stands at kr18.9.

Does DNO pay dividends?

Dno pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does DNO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Dno operates in the UAE via partnerships and distributors without an official regional office.

What is DNO best known for?

Dno is most famous for its oil and gas exploration and production activities.

What assets are typically shown together with DNO?

Commonly shown alongside DNO: iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, Apogee Enterprises Inc, UBS MSCI Canada UCITS ETF