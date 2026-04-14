Trade Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. - 5301 CFD

What is Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (5301)?

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company specializing in the production and sale of carbon products. Established in the early 20th century, the company has developed a diversified portfolio that includes graphite electrodes, carbon black, fine carbon products, and other related materials. These products serve various industries such as steel manufacturing, automotive, electronics, and chemical sectors. Tokai Carbon's operations encompass research and development, manufacturing, and distribution, with a focus on technological innovation and quality control. The company maintains a global presence through subsidiaries and partnerships, contributing to the supply chain of critical carbon materials worldwide. Its product applications range from industrial uses like electric arc furnaces to more specialized fields including semiconductor manufacturing. Tokai Carbon also emphasizes sustainability and environmental responsibility in its production processes, aligning with broader industry trends toward reducing environmental impact. The company's long-standing history and expertise position it as a notable entity within the carbon products industry.

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday market behavior as Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. trades at ¥1017.5. Its price has moved between ¥1010.7 and ¥1020.5 so far, showing a daily change of +0.8837%.

FAQ: Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (5301)

What is the current price of 5301 stock?

The price at market close was ¥1017.5.

Does 5301 pay dividends?

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. pays dividends to investors via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 5301 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. has no official office in the UAE and operates only via local partners and distributors.

What is 5301 best known for?

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. is most famous for producing carbon products and graphite electrodes.

What assets are typically shown together with 5301?

Commonly shown alongside 5301: Orkla, Amer Sports Inc, Zhongsheng