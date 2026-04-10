Trade Sodexo - SWfr CFD

What is Sodexo (SWfr)?

Sodexo is a multinational corporation headquartered in France, providing a range of food services and facilities management solutions. Its offerings include catering, cleaning, maintenance, and workplace experience services across sectors such as corporate, education, healthcare, and defense. Sodexo aims to enhance quality of life and operational efficiency for its clients by delivering integrated service solutions. The company operates globally, managing diverse service contracts and adapting to various cultural and regulatory environments. Sodexo's business model combines on-site service delivery with technology and innovation to meet evolving client needs and industry standards.

Sodexo Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday market activity in Sodexo, trading at €39.75. The session has seen price movement between €35.35 and €40.7, with a daily change percentage of -9.1114%.

FAQ: Sodexo (SWfr)

What is the current price of SWfr stock?

The current price stands at €39.75.

Does SWfr pay dividends?

Sodexo pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SWfr have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sodexo has an official regional office in Dubai, UAE.

What is SWfr best known for?

Sodexo is most famous for its food services and facilities management solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with SWfr?

Commonly shown alongside SWfr: TransDigm Group Inc (USA), Casella, Immutep Ltd - ADR