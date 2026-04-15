Trade TransDigm Group Inc (USA) - TDG CFD

What is TransDigm Group Inc (USA) (TDG)?

TransDigm Group Inc is an American aerospace manufacturing company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of engineered aircraft components. The company primarily serves the commercial and military aerospace sectors, offering a broad range of products including actuators, ignition systems, cockpit controls, and sensors. TransDigm operates through a decentralized business model, acquiring and managing a portfolio of specialized aerospace component manufacturers. Its operations span various segments of the aerospace supply chain, focusing on proprietary products with high barriers to entry. The company emphasizes long-term contracts and aftermarket sales, contributing to stable revenue streams. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, TransDigm has established a significant presence in the aerospace industry through strategic acquisitions and organic growth. Its products are used in a wide array of aircraft types, supporting both original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers globally. The company is recognized for its focus on niche markets within aerospace, leveraging technical expertise and engineering capabilities.

TransDigm Group Inc (USA) Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active session fluctuations, with TransDigm Group Inc (USA) now at $1279.13. The range for the day extends from $1272.38 to $1292.61, resulting in a daily change of -1.4779%.

FAQ: TransDigm Group Inc (USA) (TDG)

What is the current price of TDG stock?

TransDigm Group Inc's last price is $1279.13.

Does TDG pay dividends?

TransDigm Group Inc pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does TDG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

TransDigm Group Inc does not have an official regional office in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is TDG best known for?

The company is most famous for its aerospace components and systems manufacturing.

What assets are typically shown together with TDG?

Commonly shown alongside TDG: Siemens Energy AG, YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF, Janus Henderson Group PLC