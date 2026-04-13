Trade Siemens Energy AG - ENRus CFD

What is Siemens Energy AG (ENRus)?

Siemens Energy AG is a multinational energy technology company specializing in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electrical power. It offers products and services across various segments including gas and steam turbines, generators, transformers, and power plant services. The company also provides solutions for renewable energy integration and grid stabilization. Siemens Energy serves utilities, independent power producers, industrial customers, and oil and gas companies worldwide. Its portfolio includes equipment for conventional power plants as well as technologies aimed at decarbonization and energy efficiency. The company focuses on innovation in energy systems, digitalization, and sustainable energy solutions. It operates globally with a network of manufacturing facilities, service centers, and research and development sites to support its diverse customer base in the evolving energy sector.

Siemens Energy AG Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market trading as Siemens Energy AG changes hands at €164.665. It has moved between €162.435 and €164.055 during the session, reporting a daily change of -3.0541%.

FAQ: Siemens Energy AG (ENRus)

What is the current price of ENRus stock?

Siemens Energy AG closed at €164.665 today.

Does ENRus pay dividends?

Siemens Energy AG pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does ENRus have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Siemens Energy AG operates through a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is ENRus best known for?

Siemens Energy AG is most famous for its energy technology solutions including gas and steam turbines and power generation equipment.

What assets are typically shown together with ENRus?

Commonly shown alongside ENRus: Cloetta, Gravity Co Ltd, MKS Instruments