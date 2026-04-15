Trade Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF - PBW CFD

What is Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)?

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF is an exchange-traded fund that focuses on companies engaged in the advancement of clean energy and renewable technologies. The fund invests in firms involved in various sectors such as solar, wind, biofuels, energy storage, and other sustainable energy solutions. It aims to provide exposure to businesses that contribute to the reduction of environmental impact through innovative energy technologies. The ETF tracks an index that selects companies based on their involvement in clean energy industries, emphasizing firms that are positioned to benefit from the transition to a low-carbon economy. It includes a diverse range of companies, from established corporations to smaller enterprises specializing in emerging technologies. The fund is utilized by investors seeking to align their portfolios with environmental sustainability themes, reflecting broader trends in energy production and consumption. Its composition is periodically reviewed to maintain alignment with the clean energy sector and evolving market conditions.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading trends as Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF is priced at $35.16. It has moved within a range from $34.36 to $35.09, reflecting a daily percentage change of +2.3059%.

FAQ: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

What is the current price of PBW stock?

The latest trading value is $35.16.

Does PBW pay dividends?

This ETF pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PBW have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The fund does not maintain an official presence or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is PBW best known for?

The ETF is most famous for focusing on clean energy and sustainable technology companies.

What assets are typically shown together with PBW?

Commonly shown alongside PBW: Saipem SpA, Tilray Inc, Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC