Trade Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. - IVR

What is Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR)?

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities. The company focuses on generating income through investments in agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate-related assets. Invesco Mortgage Capital employs leverage and hedging strategies to manage interest rate and credit risks associated with its portfolio. The firm operates within the broader financial services sector, providing investors with exposure to the mortgage market through its managed assets. Its investment approach aims to balance yield generation with risk management, adapting to market conditions and regulatory environments. The company is part of the Invesco group, a global investment management firm.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading fluctuations, with Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. currently at $7.875. Today's intraday range spans from $7.62 to $7.925, with a daily percentage change of +1.2829%.

FAQ: Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR)

What is the current price of IVR stock?

The current price is $7.875.

Does IVR pay dividends?

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does IVR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company does not have a registered office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is IVR best known for?

The company is most famous for investing in and managing a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities.

What assets are typically shown together with IVR?

Commonly shown alongside IVR: Waypoint REIT Limited, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc, Grand Canyon Education Inc