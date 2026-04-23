Trade Global X Uranium ETF - URA CFD

What is Global X Uranium ETF (URA)?

Global X Uranium ETF is an exchange-traded fund that focuses on companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. The fund provides exposure to firms engaged in the exploration, extraction, and development of uranium resources, as well as those involved in the manufacturing of nuclear reactors and related technologies. It serves as a financial vehicle for investors seeking to participate in the uranium industry, which plays a critical role in nuclear energy generation. The ETF typically holds a diversified portfolio of global companies operating within the uranium sector, spanning various geographic regions. Its investment strategy aims to reflect the performance of the uranium market by tracking an underlying index composed of relevant industry participants. The fund is managed by an asset management firm specializing in thematic and sector-focused investment products. It offers an accessible means for investors to gain targeted exposure to the nuclear energy supply chain without directly investing in individual companies.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market dynamics, with Global X Uranium ETF trading at $58.43. The intraday price range extends between $57.39 and $58.86, marking a daily change of +1.4099%.

FAQ: Global X Uranium ETF (URA)

What is the current price of URA stock?

Global X Uranium ETF is currently priced at $58.43.

Does URA pay dividends?

This ETF pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does URA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Global X Uranium ETF does not have a regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is URA best known for?

The ETF is most famous for providing exposure to uranium mining and nuclear energy companies.

What assets are typically shown together with URA?

Commonly shown alongside URA: Verallia SA, Centene, PMET Resources Inc