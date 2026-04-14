Trade FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation - 4901 CFD

What is FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (4901)?

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation is a multinational conglomerate headquartered in Japan, primarily engaged in the imaging, information, and document solutions industries. Originally established as a photographic film manufacturer, the company has diversified its operations to include digital imaging, medical systems, highly functional materials, and life sciences. Its business segments encompass healthcare, which includes pharmaceuticals and regenerative medicine, as well as highly functional materials used in various industrial applications. FUJIFILM is recognized for its research and development efforts, contributing to advancements in imaging technologies and healthcare products. The company operates globally, serving a wide range of industries with products such as digital cameras, medical diagnostic equipment, and graphic systems. FUJIFILM's evolution from traditional film production to a diversified technology enterprise reflects its adaptation to changing market demands and technological innovation. The corporation maintains a significant presence in both consumer and professional markets, emphasizing sustainability and technological integration across its business units.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market shifts as FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation stands at ¥3119.82. Throughout the session, prices moved from ¥3106.78 to ¥3145.05, with a daily change of -0.3679%.

FAQ: FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (4901)

What is the current price of 4901 stock?

The current price stands at ¥3119.82.

Does 4901 pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 4901 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation operates in the UAE through a subsidiary located in Dubai Internet City.

What is 4901 best known for?

The company is most famous for its imaging and information technology products.

What assets are typically shown together with 4901?

Commonly shown alongside 4901: Schneider, Restaurant Brands, Alcon Inc.