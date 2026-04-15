Trade Restaurant Brands Intrnational - QSR CFD

What is Restaurant Brands (QSR)?

Restaurant Brands International is a multinational fast food holding company formed through the merger of two major quick-service restaurant chains. It operates globally through its primary brands, which include Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. The company focuses on franchising and licensing its brand names, with a significant portion of its restaurants owned and operated by independent franchisees. Its business model emphasizes brand development, menu innovation, and operational efficiency across its diverse portfolio. The company’s headquarters are located in Canada, and it maintains a presence in numerous countries worldwide. It is recognized for its role in the quick-service restaurant industry and its impact on global foodservice trends. The company’s structure allows it to leverage economies of scale while maintaining distinct brand identities for each of its restaurant chains. It continues to adapt to changing consumer preferences and market conditions through strategic initiatives and operational improvements.

Restaurant Brands Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading activity, with Restaurant Brands Intrnational currently trading at $79.24. It has seen intraday movements between $77.73 and $79.47, corresponding to a daily percentage change of +0.7127%.

FAQ: Restaurant Brands (QSR)

What is the current price of QSR stock?

The current price stands at $79.24.

Does QSR pay dividends?

Restaurant Brands pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does QSR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Restaurant Brands does not maintain an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners or distributors.

What is QSR best known for?

Restaurant Brands is most famous for owning and operating quick-service restaurant brands.

What assets are typically shown together with QSR?

Commonly shown alongside QSR: Brixmor Property, FuelCell Energy, Inc., Post Holdings