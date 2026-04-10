Trade Schneider Electric Se - SUp CFD

What is Schneider (SUp)?

Schneider Electric SE is a multinational corporation specializing in energy management and automation solutions. The company provides integrated technologies and services designed to optimize energy usage and improve operational efficiency across various sectors, including buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries. Schneider Electric's portfolio encompasses electrical distribution, industrial automation, critical power and cooling, building management, and security systems. Founded in the 19th century, the company has evolved through diversification and innovation to become a global leader in its field. It operates in numerous countries, serving a broad customer base ranging from residential to large industrial clients. Schneider Electric emphasizes sustainability and digital transformation in its offerings, aiming to support energy efficiency and environmental responsibility. The company invests in research and development to advance smart grid technologies, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, and software solutions that facilitate energy management. Its organizational structure includes various business segments focused on different aspects of energy and automation markets.

Schneider Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session flows for Schneider Electric Se, which trades at €261.07. Prices have ranged between €255.74 and €261.73 with a daily percentage change of +2.5139%.

FAQ: Schneider (SUp)

What is the current price of SUp stock?

The current price stands at €261.07.

Does SUp pay dividends?

Schneider pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SUp have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Schneider has a registered presence in the UAE including offices in Dubai Internet City.

What is SUp best known for?

Schneider is most famous for its energy management and automation solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with SUp?

Commonly shown alongside SUp: L&G Cyber Security UCITS ETF, Corbion, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc