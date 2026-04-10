HomeMarketsSharesSchneider Electric Se

Trade Schneider Electric Se - SUp CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 15:27:09
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.64
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016602 %
(-€3.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €19,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005621 %
(-€1.12)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €19,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeFrance
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close254.34
Open256.94
1-Year Change36.65%
Day's Range256.94 - 261.13

Trade Schneider Electric Se - SUp CFD

What is Schneider (SUp)?

Schneider Electric SE is a multinational corporation specializing in energy management and automation solutions. The company provides integrated technologies and services designed to optimize energy usage and improve operational efficiency across various sectors, including buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries. Schneider Electric's portfolio encompasses electrical distribution, industrial automation, critical power and cooling, building management, and security systems. Founded in the 19th century, the company has evolved through diversification and innovation to become a global leader in its field. It operates in numerous countries, serving a broad customer base ranging from residential to large industrial clients. Schneider Electric emphasizes sustainability and digital transformation in its offerings, aiming to support energy efficiency and environmental responsibility. The company invests in research and development to advance smart grid technologies, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, and software solutions that facilitate energy management. Its organizational structure includes various business segments focused on different aspects of energy and automation markets.

Schneider Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session flows for Schneider Electric Se, which trades at €261.07. Prices have ranged between €255.74 and €261.73 with a daily percentage change of +2.5139%.

FAQ: Schneider (SUp)

What is the current price of SUp stock?

The current price stands at €261.07.

Does SUp pay dividends?

Schneider pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SUp have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Schneider has a registered presence in the UAE including offices in Dubai Internet City.

What is SUp best known for?

Schneider is most famous for its energy management and automation solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with SUp?

Commonly shown alongside SUp: L&G Cyber Security UCITS ETF, Corbion, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc

Latest shares articles

Oil pipelines
Oil drops on de-escalation hopes, but risks remain
Markets react to the ceasefire deal between the US and Iran with oil dropping over 10% from the recent highs
14:23, 8 April 2026
NVIDIA logo
NVIDIA ignites risk appetite as markets close the week on a stronger footing
NVIDIA's strong results drive sentiment higher as investors had began to doubt the AI narrative.
11:43, 26 February 2026
Tesla stock forecast
Tesla stock forecast: Could Q1 2026 earnings lift targets?
Tesla (TSLA) is a US-listed automotive and clean energy company whose shares trade on the Nasdaq and are closely monitored for earnings performance, delivery data and developments in technology and manufacturing. Explore third-party TSLA price targets and technical analysis.
17:23, 23 February 2026
Siemens Energy stock forecast
Siemens Energy stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Siemens Energy AG is a Germany-based energy technology company listed in Frankfurt, supplying equipment and services across power generation, grids and energy-transition projects. Explore third-party ENR price targets and technical analysis.
15:04, 3 February 2026
Related News
ACCESS NewswireEurope
15:55 (UTC), 10 April 2026
Schneider Electric's Perspectives Day Asia Reframes Risk
Public TechnologiesEurope
09:14 (UTC), 10 April 2026
Schneider Electric shareholders vote on waived preemptive rights for up to EUR 224 million issuance
Public TechnologiesEurope
09:13 (UTC), 10 April 2026
Schneider Electric shareholders vote on 2% capital increase for employee share plan
Public TechnologiesEurope
09:13 (UTC), 10 April 2026
Schneider Electric seeks shareholder nod for up to EUR 224 million share issue without pre-emption rights
Public TechnologiesEurope
09:13 (UTC), 10 April 2026
Schneider Electric shareholders vote on up to 1% capital increase for overseas employees
Public TechnologiesEurope
16:11 (UTC), 9 April 2026
EQT nominates ex-Schneider CEO Tricoire for board seat at May 12 AGM
CisionEurope
16:05 (UTC), 9 April 2026
Jean-Pascal Tricoire proposed as new Board member of EQT AB
Reuters NewsEurope
12:45 (UTC), 9 April 2026
US natural gas stockpiles likely rose by 46 billion cubic feet last week
Reuters NewsEurope
18:15 (UTC), 8 April 2026
US natural gas stockpiles likely rose by 46 billion cubic feet last week
Public TechnologiesEurope
13:02 (UTC), 8 April 2026
Schneider Electric-backed B.A.A. report targets 42% emissions cut, cites progress

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients around the world.
2025-07-01
Victor Flemming Nandwa Søder

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-07-01
Perry Reineke

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-06-29
proinpro

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

2025-06-27
Gio Gvazava

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-27
Douglas

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-22
Jean A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-19
foobarbeer

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-06-19
Casaubon70

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-06-19
dgogidze7

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-05-30
Brigman

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-05-24
Radioilluminati

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
GemzT

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
dmjnoor

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-03-24
Debbie P

The best trading company I've found so far and so easy to use.

2025-02-06
Nouman Butt

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews across TradingView, App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading