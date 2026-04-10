Trade Alcon Inc. - ALC CFD

What is Alcon Inc. (ALC)?

Alcon Inc. is a global company specializing in eye care products and surgical equipment. It develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of products including contact lenses, lens care solutions, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, and surgical devices used in cataract, retinal, and refractive procedures. Alcon serves eye care professionals and patients worldwide, providing technologies aimed at improving vision and eye health. The company's portfolio includes advanced intraocular lenses, surgical microscopes, and laser systems. Alcon invests in research and development to innovate in areas such as minimally invasive surgery and vision correction. It operates manufacturing facilities and maintains a global distribution network to support its product offerings. The company complies with medical device regulations and standards to ensure product safety and efficacy.

Alcon Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, with Alcon Inc. priced at $78.13. Its intraday price range extends from $77.44 to $79.03, amounting to a daily change of +0.6593%.

FAQ: Alcon Inc. (ALC)

What is the current price of ALC stock?

Alcon Inc.'s current stock price is $78.13.

Does ALC pay dividends?

Alcon Inc. pays dividends.

Does ALC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Alcon Inc. has a registered presence in the UAE but no specific office in Dubai Internet City or DIFC.

What is ALC best known for?

Alcon Inc. is most famous for its eye care products and surgical equipment.

What assets are typically shown together with ALC?

Commonly shown alongside ALC: Heritage Financial Corp/WA, Halliburton, VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund