Trade Fraport AG - FRA CFD

What is Fraport (FRA)?

Fraport AG is a German transport company primarily engaged in airport management and operations. It owns and operates Frankfurt Airport, one of the busiest airports in Europe, and manages a portfolio of airports worldwide. Fraport provides a range of services including passenger handling, cargo operations, retail management, and infrastructure development. The company plays a critical role in facilitating air travel and logistics, contributing to the connectivity of global transportation networks. Fraport focuses on enhancing airport efficiency, safety, and passenger experience through technological innovation and sustainable practices. It is a significant entity in the aviation industry, with operations spanning multiple continents.

Fraport Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market valuations with Fraport currently at €76.13. Price movements today have fluctuated between €75.32 and €76.87, showing a daily change of -0.1973%.

FAQ: Fraport (FRA)

What is the current price of FRA stock?

Fraport is currently priced at €76.13.

Does FRA pay dividends?

Fraport pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does FRA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Fraport has a registered presence in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), UAE.

What is FRA best known for?

Fraport is most famous for operating and managing international airports.

What assets are typically shown together with FRA?

Commonly shown alongside FRA: Keystone Law Group PLC, Nickel Industries Limited, The Ensign Group Inc