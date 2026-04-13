Trade Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas, S.A. - FCC CFD

What is FCC (FCC)?

FCC (Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas) is a Spanish company operating in the construction, environmental services, and water management sectors. It provides infrastructure construction, civil engineering, and urban services including waste collection and treatment, water supply, and sanitation. FCC serves public and private clients through a diversified portfolio of projects and services. The company emphasizes sustainable development and innovation in its operations. It engages in large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental management, and facility services aimed at improving urban environments. FCC’s business model integrates construction expertise with environmental and water services to address complex urban and industrial challenges.

FCC Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading levels, as FCC is priced at €11.42. The intraday movement spans from €10.98 to €11.12, with a daily change of -1.0733%.

FAQ: FCC (FCC)

What is the current price of FCC stock?

FCC's stock price is currently €11.42.

Does FCC pay dividends?

FCC pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does FCC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

FCC has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is FCC best known for?

FCC is most famous for its environmental services and construction projects.

What assets are typically shown together with FCC?

Commonly shown alongside FCC: Orezone Gold Corporation, ICE, CD Projekt SA