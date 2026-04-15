Trade Orezone Gold Corporation - ORE CFD

What is Orezone Gold Corporation (ORE)?

Orezone Gold Corporation is a Canadian-based mining company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of gold resources. The company primarily focuses on gold projects in West Africa, with a portfolio that includes advanced-stage assets and exploration properties. Orezone Gold Corporation aims to develop its mineral resources through sustainable mining practices, emphasizing environmental stewardship and community engagement. The company operates within the mining sector, contributing to the global supply of gold and related minerals. Its activities encompass various stages of the mining lifecycle, from exploration to extraction and processing. Orezone's operations are subject to regulatory frameworks governing mining and environmental standards in the jurisdictions where it operates. The company seeks to balance economic development with responsible resource management, aligning with industry practices for safety and sustainability.

Orezone Gold Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market participation, with Netskope Inc currently at C$2.54. Today’s trading range spans from C$2.44 to C$2.52, accompanied by a daily change of +1.2195%.

FAQ: Orezone Gold Corporation (ORE)

What is the current price of ORE stock?

The current price stands at C$2.54.

Does ORE pay dividends?

Dividends are not paid by the company.

Does ORE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Orezone Gold Corporation operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is ORE best known for?

The company is most famous for its gold mining operations in West Africa.

What assets are typically shown together with ORE?

Commonly shown alongside ORE: Allstate Corp/The, Invesco Utilities S&P US Select Sector UCITS ETF, Sealsq Corp