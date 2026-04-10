Trade Allstate Corp/The - ALL CFD

What is Allstate Corp/The (ALL)?

The Allstate Corporation is a major American insurance company providing property and casualty insurance products. Its offerings include auto, home, renters, and life insurance, along with other financial protection products. Allstate operates through a network of agents and direct channels, serving individual and business customers. The company emphasizes risk management and claims services as part of its insurance operations. Allstate has a broad geographic presence across the United States and is recognized as one of the largest publicly held personal lines property and casualty insurers in the country.

Allstate Corp/The Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, as Allstate Corp/The trades at $211.52. The price has ranged from $208.17 to $212.95 within the session, with a daily change of -1.5424%.

FAQ: Allstate Corp/The (ALL)

What is the current price of ALL stock?

The last traded price is $211.52.

Does ALL pay dividends?

Allstate Corp/The pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does ALL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Allstate Corp/The operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without an official office.

What is ALL best known for?

Allstate Corp/The is most famous for its property and casualty insurance products.

What assets are typically shown together with ALL?

Commonly shown alongside ALL: Vanguard FTSE Developed World UCITS ETF, Aeon Co., Ltd., Keyence Corporation